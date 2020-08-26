‘Covid-friendly birthday’ for PM Modi ; BJP is planning to mark the occasion in line with pandemic restrictions!!!!

New Delhi ; PM Narendra Modi turns 70 on 17 September. and the Bharatiya janata Party is planning to signify the occasion with actions such as mask distribution, blood donation, and food-and-fruit distribution among the poor.According to sources in the BJP, the ideas were among several suggestions that came up at a meeting between party general secretaries and president J.P. Nadda Tuesday.

“Mask distribution, blood donation camps are important suggestions keeping Covid-19 in mind. The activities will help the public, and will also spread the message of keeping ourselves safe,” The party will carry out all these activities at the booth-level “while keeping social distancing in mind”.said a senior leader.

Since all the three dates fall before the Bihar elections and the Madhya Pradesh by-polls , both of which are yet to be assigned final dates . So the party will use the opportunity to display the welfare measures taken by the government between the coronavirus pandemic, the leader added.

Other recommendations included a campaign to promote Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the Modi government’s call to make India self-reliant , as part of Modi’s birthday week. Last year, the BJP had observed 14-20 September , Modi’s birthday week , as “Seva Saptah (service week)”, which saw several leaders undertake “swachhta” or cleanliness drives.