Date of re-opening of colleges announced

The date of reopening of colleges has been announced. The Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister in Karnataka, C.N. Ashwath Narayan has announced this.

As per the new decision of government the full-time online classes for degree students will commence from September 1 and colleges will be reopened from October.

“As per the guidelines of UGC, exams for final year students, be it degree, diploma or engineering, will be held before September. Exams for students who have backlogs will also be held”, said Ashwath Narayan.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Law University’s law degree examinations, which are scheduled to be held from September 25, have been postponed to October/