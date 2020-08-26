Delhi Riots: Police arrests JNU student Sharjeel Imam

The Special Cell of Delhi police has arrested a Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam in connection with Delhi riots. imam is a PhD scholar in JNU. He has been booked on the charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

He has been brought to Delhi from Assam. He has been in Guwahati jail in a case related to UAPA registered by the Assam police.

Imam was booked for delivering allegedly inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in December last year and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in April. Last month, the police had filed a chargesheet before a court in Delhi, accusing him of sedition.

The Delhi police had registered an FIR against Imam on January 25 under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting or attempting to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) of the Indian Penal Code.