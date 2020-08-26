High crematorium charges!!! Body of tribal labourer gets his final rites on roadside.

Surat: A saddening incident has occured in an NRI village of Gujarat- Surat district where the family members of a 45-year-old tribal labourer carried out his last rites on the roadside because of the crematorium charges which was out of their affordability.The labourer, identified as Mohan Rathod, passed away at 2 am on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. At around his 7 am, his body was taken to the crematorium for performing final rites. The crematorium administrators asked for Rs 2,500 as charges for using the facility.

The labourer’s family is extremely poor and could not afford to pay the increased charges due to the economic crisis released by the pandemic-induced lockdown, said a neighbour. Therefore, they decided to cremate him on the roadside. The family informed their community members, following which each household contributed wood for the man’s final rites.

“The cremation charges were Rs 1,200 till a few days ago which has now more than doubled without informing all the communities in the village,” a report quoted. The population of Ena village is around 3,500. Each family residing in the village has at least one member living abroad. The village has modern facilities such as concrete roads, water purification plant and cricket stadium, all developed with donations from NRIs.