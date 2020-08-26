“RBI has now confirmed what I have been warning for months”: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC President and Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has criticized the union government’s economic policies. The Congress leader’s remark came after Reserve Bank of India’s latest report on Indian economy.

“RBI has now confirmed what I have been warning for months. Government needs to: Spend more, not lend more. Give money to the poor, not tax cuts to industrialists. Restart economy by consumption”, said Rahul Gandhi.

“Distractions through media won’t help the poor or make the economic disaster disappear,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the report by RBI has released its latest speculation about the Indian economy.

“More protracted spread of the coronavirus pandemic, deviations of the monsoon from the predicted normal rains and global financial market volatility are key downside risks to growth”, said RBI.