“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are enough to finish the Congress” BJP MP makes a remarkable statement!!!!

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj said that nobody needs to do anything against Congress as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are enough to “finish” the grand old party. He also pointed that it is “unfortunate” that there is no opposition in the country.

While speaking to media, the Unnao MP said, “The Congress is sinking. It is sinking because of its deeds and we need to do anything.””Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are enough to finish the Congress and there is no need for anyone to do anything,” said the BJP leader.He added that, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the best CM in the country.

After a marathon CWC meeting, all Congress leaders decided that Sonia Gandhi should lead the party’s charge for now.MP Sakshi Maharaj reaction has come after the Congress Working Committee, party’s top decision-making body, asked Sonia Gandhi to continue at the party’s helm for now.