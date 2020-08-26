Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee call meeting of non-BJP Chief Ministers

The interim president of AICC Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal l chief minister Mamata Banerjee have jointly convened a meeting of chief ministers of non-Bharatiya Janata Party ruled states on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting was called to demand postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to be held in September.

The virtual meeting will take place at 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

“Chief ministers of all non-BJP ruled states have been invited. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed that he will not be able to attend as he has to attend to some urgent business,” said a TMC leader to Hindustan Times.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will attend the meeting.