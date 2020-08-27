Anu Emanuel quoting a whopping remuneration for ‘Aha’

Mallu beauty Anu Emmanuel was apparently approached by the Aha team for a web series. Now the reports are coming that her demand is giving huge shock to the makers. The actress Anu Emmanuel is quoting a remuneration of Rs 2 Lakh per episode for the web series. A debutante is set to direct this web series and the makers felt Malayali beauty Anu Emmanuel would suit the subject and initiated talks with her. The makers are yet to take the final call on casting Anu Emmanuel.

In Tollywood, Anu Emmanuel was last seen sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya in a romantic and family entertainer movie Shailaja Reddy Alludu which was released in the year 2018. She is playing the female lead in the young actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas starrer movie Alludu Adhurs and is pinning a lot of hopes on this film.

Anu Emmanuel made her Telugu debut with the romantic movie Majnu, and went on to act in other Telugu films, like Kittu Unnadu Jagratha, action drama Oxygen and Power Star Pawan Kalyan starrer action drama Agnyaathavaasi. She has also worked in Tamil films, making her debut with the suspense thriller Thupparivaalan, which was released in the year 2017.