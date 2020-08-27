Man carrying piece of paper with ‘suspicious codes’ arrested near Parliament in Delhi!!!!

New Delhi ; According to reports,CRPF has arrested a suspicious person from Delhi’s Vijay Chowk. The man, who claims to be a resident of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, was caught wandering around the Parliament House. He was captured by the CRPF personnel on duty over his suspicious activity. During his initial probe, the man gave misleading information to the CRPF men about himself. A document, which was recovered from him, contains some information in codewords. Two identity cards – one Aadhar card and a driving license – have been also been recovered from his possession.

Both the IDs have different names. While the driving license is in the name of one Firdaus, the name mentioned in the Aadhaar Card is Manzoor Ahmad Ahanger.The man is a native of Rathsoon Beerwah in Budgam district of J&K. A bag has also been found from him. According to the CRPF officials, the arrested person has been changing his statements which aroused further suspicion about him.Initially, he said that he had come to Delhi in 2016. Then he said that he had come to the national capital during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He told the CRPF officials that he has been staying in Delhi since then. He has now been handed over to the Delhi Police, which is questioning him at the Parliament House Police Station. Information about him is also being shared with various other agencies.