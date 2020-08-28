CSK team moves to quarantine…Some members tested positive for Covid-19.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday suffered a huge blow as several members of the team have tested positive for COVID-19. The team was supposed to start their training for IPL 2020 today having completed the mandatory six days of quarantine.

Owing to the results, CSK have gone into an extended quarantine period. Reports say that at least 10 members of CSK have tested positive including an Indian player

All the franchises on arrival in the United Arab Emirates for IPL 2020 will have to undergo six days of quarantine during which they will be tested for COVID-19 on days 1, 3 and 6. CSK members were tested for the fourth time today, the results of which will be known on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have already had two days of sessions. Kolkata Knight Riders and defending champions Mumbai Indians will have their first session today. And Delhi Capitals are selected to begin on Saturday.