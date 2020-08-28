Exams are compulsory… decision of UGC out!!!

The Supreme Court made it clear that students cannot be promoted without writing the final year or terminal semester examinations, but due to this pandemic situation states have the right to hold exams by September 30 deadline. States cannot promote students based on internal assessment or past performance. If states want to hold exams after September 30, they can approach UGC for the same.

It had told the court that the directive is for the “benefit of students” as the universities have to start admissions to postgraduate courses and state authorities cannot override the UGC’s guideline. The top court had observed that the issue is if the state disaster management authority has decided that the situation is not helpful for holding exams, can they overrule UGC. It had said that another issue is whether the commission can override state authorities and ask the universities to hold examinations on given dates.

The committee submitted a report recommending that terminal semester/final year examinations should be conducted by universities/ institutions by the end of September, 2020 in offline or pen and paper or online/blended (online + offline) mode.