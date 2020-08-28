Heavy Rain and Floods : 7 dead, several missing

Bhubaneswar: As heavy rainfall continues to trigger parts of Odisha,7 persons have died and 2 are missing in the last 3 days in the state. The heavy rain has created flood-like situation in many districts.

Addressing media Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said ,”Due to heavy rainfall and flooding, 7 persons died in last 3 days–4 from Mayurbhanj district, 2 from Keonjhar and 1 from Sundergarh district and 2 persons are missing. Districts namely Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Boudh, Kendrapara and Sonepur have received maximum rain and facing a flood-like situation.”

Bhadrak DM on Friday said, ”There’s a consistent rise in water level. Due to heavy rain too almost all blocks are affected, vast patches of agricultural land submerged. Officials are assessing submerged crop area. NDRF, ODRF, fire services deployed. Senior officers deployed to supervise evacuation.”

Special Relief Commissioner Jena had informed that nearly 7,000 people evacuated from low lying and vulnerable areas and shifted to safer areas.

Major rivers such as Baitarani, Brahmani, Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga are in spate with their water flowing above the danger-mark, submerging low-lying areas and paddy fields in several districts.