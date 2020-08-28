“Rahul Gandhi is the real future of Congress party, Not Priyanka” ; Says Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena leader Rawat has reacted again about the leadership of Congress president . He said that” the Congress would not be chaired by someone outside the Gandhi family. It is time for Congress to change. Because the country needs a strong opposition party now. Rahul Gandhi could be the next Congress president. Rawat said he has acceptance in every sense.Rawat states.

Rawat said that Rahul’s return to Congress was fully supported by all. I do not see Priyanka Gandhi in active politics. There are many senior leaders in the Congress itself. Sanjay Rawat said that Rahul could not function well because of them. The Congress has national acceptance. Rawat also demanded that they should come back from the current crisis.

Meanwhile, 23 leaders had written to the Congress seeking leadership change. It was against this backdrop that Rawat supported Rahul. Earlier, the Shiv Sena had come out against those who had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding a change of leadership. The current support indicates that the relationship between the Congress and the Shiv Sena is strengthening.