Triple Talaq : Man arrested for allegedly torturing his wife, giving instant triple talaq

Mumbai : A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly torturing his wife and also giving instant triple talaq to her, a practice now banned under law, the police said.

The man is a resident of Samrubaugh in Bhiwandi town of Thane district. His sister has been charged for her alleged involvement in his wife’s torture, they said.

Senior police official Bhiwandi Rajkumar Shinde said an offence under charges of husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty and voluntarily causing hurt was registered at the Shanti Nagar police against both siblings.

The man was separately charged under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and arrested, he said.