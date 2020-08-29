504 Gold bars worth Rs. 42 crore seized

The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized smuggled gold bars worth Rs.42 crore. The DRI has seized 504 smuggled gold bars weighing 83.621 kg which worth Rs 42.89 crores at New Delhi Railway Station. 8 Persons were arrested.

The DRI intercepted 8 passengers travelling to New Delhi by Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express after getting a tip-off. The gold bars were concealed in specially tailored cloth vests worn by the carriers.

“Acting on specific intelligence, eight passengers travelling , were intercepted at New Delhi railway station and 504 smuggled foreign origin gold bars were recovered from their possession.The gold bars were concealed in specially tailored cloth vests worn by the carriers. The gold bars smuggled into India through Indo-Myanmar border, were being carried to New Delhi for further disposal. The said eight carriers who were travelling on fake Identity, have been arrested ,” read an official release.