Family forced to live as ‘GUESTS’ in their native place for months …Know the fact behind this !!!!

New Delhi: A family from east Sikkim’s Rumtek, denied entry to the state in June because it failed to produce the identity cards or any certificate of identification (COI) to establish their residence proof was finally given permission to return home this week.

Anil Subba, his wife Sangita, daughter Sushmita and son Ajay were denied entry into the state on June after their return from a visit to Nepal. The family had then put up a video on social media asking for help, appealing to the High Court of Sikkim, and even filed several petitions with local authorities.The Subba family had gone to Nepal in March for personal reasons but was unable to return before June due to the lockdown imposed in both countries. When they finally reached Rangpo on 2 June, which shares the border with West Bengal, authorities in Sikkim denied them entry since none of them produced a COI. The family spent two nights under a temporary stall before a Sikkim police officer gave them shelter at an acquaintance’s house on West Bengal side of the Rangpo border. Since then, the family had been living as guests at the house.

“I am extremely delighted to be back at home after such a long struggle. Never had I imagined that someone needs to make several appeals only to come back home. It was indeed a painful journey for us but also a lesson. My aim for now is to solely work on maintaining my documents as I have realised its importance,” Sushmita was quoted as saying.