Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s condition improves

The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee has improved. This was announced by the Army Research and Referral Hospital . The hospital in a statement has announced that Pranab Mukherjee’s renal parameters have improved.

“Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for a lung infection. His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable,” the hospital said in a health bulletin today.

He was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. The former President had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission.