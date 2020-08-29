This year’s National Sports Awards announced… Check it out!!!

National Sports Awards ceremony was conducted by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually today, with a total of 65 awardees attending this year’s ceremony from various locations across the country.

The award winners were connected with the Indian President online from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A total of 74 sportspersons were chosen for the national awards, including Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Dronacharya Award in Life- Time Category, Dronacharya Award in regular category, Arjuna award, and Dhyan Chand award.

Award winners Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma missed the ceremony as they are currently in the United Arab Emirates for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (Khel Ratna) and shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Arjuna) were forced to exit the award ceremony after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Table tennis star Manika Batra, Paralympic gold-medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu and women’s hockey skipper Rani Rampal are among the Khel Ratna awardees. Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, star sprinter Dutee Chand, woman cricketer Deepti Sharma, golfer Aditi Ashok,archer Atanu Das and men’s hockey team striker Akashdeep Singh were among the top Arjuna awardees this year.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated all the athletes, coaches and sports associations for their efforts in taking the country’s sports forward.

