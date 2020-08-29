UP boy arrested for using fake account to make money!!!

Rangareddy: A 17-year old boy, who created a fake Facebook account of Telangana Rashtra Samithi Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar and attempted to cheat people of their money, was arrested.

On August 25, police received a complaint from the victim stating that he got a Facebook friend request from Mr Joginipally and he accepted his friend request, through Facebook messenger.

The boy observed the profile details of Mr Joginipally, through Facebook and hatched a plan by using his name and background to earn easy money from his followers. He created a fake profile of the MP using his photo and sent a friend request to a person. Posing as the MP, the boy asked the man to make an online transfer of 50,000/- for meeting the medical expenses of the MP’s friend’s family, who is in Hospital ICU at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched inquiry about the profile and learnt that he is not Santosh Kumar Joginipally and it is a fraud. During the course of the investigation, the boy was arrested on August 28.