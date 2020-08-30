DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndiaNEWSmembers and peoplecyberPoliticsCrime

17 year old attempts money blackmailing pretending as Rajya Sabha MP !!!

Aug 30, 2020, 07:49 pm IST

Hyderabad: The cyber crime police have arrested a 17-year-old youth for  pretending as a Member of Parliament in an attempt to blackmail money. The youth created a social media platform for impersonation. The accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, sent a friend request to the complainant and started interacting with him. The minor boy impersonated as MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar on social media.

According to a report , the boy later started chatting with the man and asked for Rs 50,000 to pay for his friend’s daughter’s treatment in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal. As the man detected that the account was fake, he contacted cyberabad police. The accused was later traced to UP and was arrested.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close