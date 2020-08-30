Cop clings to car for 2Km which was illegally transporting liquor…

KADAPA: A sub-inspector from the Pulivendula police station in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh clung on to the bonnet of a car for more than two kilometres to catch a gang which was allegedly involved in illegal transportation of liquor from Telangana.

Police got information about the illegal transportation of liquor towards Pulivendula from Kondapur village and alerted the local police. The SI noticed a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz coming towards the check-post and tried to stop it. As the driver slowed down as he approached the police team, the SI went in front of the vehicle. But the driver suddenly hit the accelerator to escape. The SI jumped on the bonnet of the car and clung on to the vehicle as it sped away for nearly two kilometres.

The SI broke the windscreen of the car and tried to enter it. In the meantime, a police vehicle intercepted the car and brought it to a halt. The SI suffered minor injuries on the stomach, right leg and both elbows.

Though the two occupants in the car, one of whom was identified as the owner of the vehicle V Nageswara Reddy, fled the spot, police later caught one of them. Police recovered 80 bottles of liquor from the car and a case has been registered against the accused.