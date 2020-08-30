Coronavirus : China’s Wuhan to reopen schools next Tuesday

Amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis which has wreaked havoc worldwide, many nations imposed strict lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. Schools and colleges have also faced the brunt of the pandemic. Following a months-long shutdown, Wuhan, the worst-hit in China, will reopen all its schools and kindergartens on September 1. The Chinese local authorities made the announcement on August 29.

As per reports, the schools and kindergartens will reopen with measures and health guidelines in place. The authorities have reportedly asked students to wear masks to and from school and have also suggested to avoid public transportation if possible. The authorities have also made emergency plans to switch back to online teaching if risk levels change.

The officials have directed schools to stock up on disease control equipment. They have also ordered schools to conduct drills and training sessions to help in dealing with new outbreaks. Schools have also been directed to avoid unnecessary mass gatherings and submit daily reports to the concerned health authorities. As per reports, foreign teachers and students who have not received notice from their schools will not be allowed to return for the new semester.

According to reports, nearly 2,842 educational institutions across Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus first emerged, are scheduled to reopen their doors to almost 1.4 million students when the autumn semester gets underway. Wuhan University had reopened on Monday. As per reports, college undergraduates are also expected to return next week, with Beijing ordering tests for all 600,000 at the city’s institutions.