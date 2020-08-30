‘First toy manufacturing cluster’ in India to create 40,000 jobs…

Karnataka Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that India’s ‘first toy manufacturing cluster’ to begin at Koppal has the potential to create 40,000 jobs in five years and attract over Rs 5,000 crore investment.

In the idea of PM’s announcement of boosting toy manufacturing, Koppala will have India’s first toy manufacturing cluster. With the eco-system to support toy cluster in place, this 400 acres SEZ will have top-class infra & generate 40,000 jobs in 5 years.

Karnataka is destined to emerge as a leading toy-making cluster in the country due to the robust ecosystem the state has created to support toy making industries. Karnataka is the third-largest market for toys in India 9.1 per cent of the national market.