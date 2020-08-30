India is efficient of becoming toy hub… says PM: Mann ki baat

PM Modi claims that the toy industry is worth Rs 7 lakh crore and that India is capable of making their own toys and establishing a toy hub. He said: “During these times, I have been thinking about my young friends. I have been thinking – how can my young friends get more toys. The best toys are those that bring out creativity. How can India become a toy production hub? This is necessary as toys can be used to build minds. Even Rabindra Nath Tagore has spoken about the importance of toys.”

Here are the Highlights:

Toys should be such that in their presence childhood blooms and smiles. Let us make toys which are favourable to the environment too. The speciality is that these toys are made of wood, and secondly, you would not find any angles or corners in these toys anywhere. Now, just spare a thought for a nation which has so much of heritage, tradition, variety, young population, will it feel good to have such little share in the toy market? Not at all, you too won’t feel good after hearing this.

There has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys. Some parts of India developing also as Toy Clusters, as centres of toys. Like, Channapatna in Ramnagaram, Karnataka, Kondaplli in Krishna, Andhra, Thanjavur in Tamilnadu, Dhubari in Assam, Varanasi in UP – there are many such places, a lot of attention has been given on the impact of toys on different aspects of children’s lives. Whereas toys augment activity, they also give flight to our aspirations. My dear countrymen, during this Corona time, Country fighting on many fronts simultaneously. But at same time, the question that frequently comes to mind is, how my young little friends are spending their time while they remain homebound for so long. Even during these trying times of Corona, our farmers have proven their mettle: PM said