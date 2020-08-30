J&K : Militant killed in encounter with security forces

A militant was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pantha Chowk area.

The militant was killed after the encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists after the ultras fired on a ‘naka’ party of the forces on the outskirts of Srinagar late on Saturday.

The militants fired on a joint ‘naka’ of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pantha Chowk area, a police official said.

He said the joint parties of the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation there.

During the searches in the area, the militants again fired on the search party of the forces, who retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said.

He said reinforcements have been rushed to the area and the cordon has been tightened.

Further details are awaited, the official added.