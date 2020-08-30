Ram Janmabhoomi Trust speeds up construction of ‘Rama Temple’ in Ayodhya !!!

Lucknow: The Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Tirtha Temple Trust has expedited the construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The master plan for this has been submitted to the Ayodhya Development Authority. It is learned that the authority will approve the master plan soon.

Trust member Dr. Anil Mishra handed over the master plan and other documents of the temple to the Ayodhya Development Authority Deputy Chairman and Secretary for approval. The trust has decided to complete the follow-up process as soon as the authority approves it.

The August 20 trust members met after the reconstruction of the Ram temple began. The trust aims to complete the construction of the temple within 40 months. With this in mind, the trust is speeding up the construction work of the Ram temple.