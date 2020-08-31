“Govt should not operate airlines, airports”, says Union Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi: Amid talks over privatising Air India, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that the privatisation process of the airline should be done within this year.

Air India has been an asset and has a very good record. But, the Central government should not be running airports and airlines. I’m hopeful that we will complete its privatisation process this year,” Puri said.

He said this while addressing a virtual meet on Namo app. He further added, “I can tell you from my heart the government should not be running airports and the government should not be running airlines.”