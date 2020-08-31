Interesting!!! Small sized chips designed to hack human brain…

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, launched a new tech startup, Neuralink and its plan is to connect computers to human brains. A flexible Electrode “threads” were implanted into human brain using neurosurgical robot.

The electrical signals in the brain will be detected by these threads. He demonstrated it through several pigs which had prototypes of neural links implanted in their head. The activity in pig’s brain was tracked by machinery in actual time. The aim of this brain machine is to interact with brain. A simple surgery is needed to insert this chip on brain. It is designed to providing sufficient treatment to a wide variety of spinal and neurological conditions like seizures, depression, brain damage, paralysis etc.

According to musk, this could ultimately direct to a future of “superhuman intelligence”. Somehow, the research is still in its early stages. The first test on humans will be expected by the end of 2020.