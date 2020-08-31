DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKarnatakaTravel & TourismLatest NewsTravelmaniaIndiaNEWSTourismHealthAutomobileVideo

Rider arrested for speeding… He dug his own grave…Read more!!!

Aug 31, 2020, 07:18 am IST

Bengaluru: A bike rider who was speeding at a flyover at almost 300 kmph has been traced and arrested by the Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru city.

The rider got into the notice when he posted a video of him riding the bike at a top speed of 299 kmph which got viral on social media platforms, the same video that also led to his arrest.

The detainee was reportedly riding his Yamaha sports bike at the Electronic City flyover. The bike was also seized.

