Rider arrested for speeding… He dug his own grave…Read more!!!

Bengaluru: A bike rider who was speeding at a flyover at almost 300 kmph has been traced and arrested by the Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru city.

The rider got into the notice when he posted a video of him riding the bike at a top speed of 299 kmph which got viral on social media platforms, the same video that also led to his arrest.

This video made viral by the rider.. going at a dangerous speed of almost 300 kmph at Ecity flyover putting his own & others life at risk..CCB traced the rider & seized bike Yamaha 1000 CC.. handed over to traffic.. #drivesafe.. @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/RoC6csoR38 — Sandeep Patil IPS (@ips_patil) July 21, 2020

The detainee was reportedly riding his Yamaha sports bike at the Electronic City flyover. The bike was also seized.