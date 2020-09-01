Actor Mohanlal pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee ;”The nation will always remember your contributions”.

Actor Mohanlal has expressed his condolences on the death of former President and Indian politician Pranab Mukherjee. “The nation will always remember Pranab Ji’s contributions”. He expressed his heartfelt tribute on his Facebook page.

Nation will always remember the contributions of Pranab Ji . Heartfelt Condolences Julkaissut Mohanlal Maanantaina 31. elokuuta 2020

Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84 . Prior to becoming President, Pranab Mukherjee was the Minister of Finance, Defense and External Affairs in several governments. He was confirmed with Covid when he visited the Army Hospital for treatment. He was later hospitalized after undergoing surgery for a blood clot in his brain and was in a coma.Mukherjee was the President of India from 2012 to 2017. Sharmista Mukherjee, the daughter of the former president and Congress leader, was remembered last year for receiving the highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna.

‘Last Year ,August 8th was the happiest day for me as my father received the Bharat Ratna. Exactly one year later, on August 10, he became seriously ill. May God do his best and give me the strength to accept joys and sorrows. With the balance of life. I sincerely thank everyone for their concerns, ”She stated.