“Adult Baby”Unemployed for being Childish-“I’m out of jobs because I’m wearing a diaper all the day” !!!!

West Virginia ; A 28-year-old man, who wears diapers all day due to his commitment to a community, says his lifestyle makes it difficult for him to get a job.Damien Turner has been a part of the Adult Baby Diaper Lover (ADBL) community for the past 10 years. Due to his association with the group, he is mandated to wear diapers all day, according to a report.

As a result, he has been terminated from all his previous jobs and is currently unemployed for ‘being childish’. But problems resulting from his bizarre lifestyle are not just limited to his professional life. When he is not working, he is often teased about his choices.But all is not bad for the 28-year-old. He has been welcomed by members of the ABDL community, who do their best to make him feel at home.

“Employment is hard. I’m constantly in and out of jobs. Sometimes my employers find my pictures online or just can’t put up with the fact I’m wearing a diaper and acting childish in the workplace,” Damien told. Although Damien has lost jobs by being a member of the ABDL community, he has never hesitant away from his lifestyle.

He shares pictures of himself in diapers on social media and has done so without any hesitation for the past 10 years.Talking about his lifestyle choice, he said he first realised his desire for wearing diapers when he was young. But in his teenage years, he decided to adopt the lifestyle fully.Interestingly, his parents don’t seem to have a problem with his lifestyle. But outside his home, people often criticise and ridicule him for his choices.