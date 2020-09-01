Covid-19 Updates: 3 MLAs test positive for Covid-19

3 more MLAs had been tested positive for Covid-19. 1 MLA of Congress and 2 BJP MLAs had been tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan. Congress MLA Ramesh Meena and two BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya have contracted the virus. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished them a speedy recovery.

“I have come to know Congress MLA Ramesh Meena ji, BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal ji and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya ji have tested positive for #Covid_19… I wish them a speedy recovery,” Mr Gehlot tweeted.

On Sunday, state Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas had tested positive for the virus.