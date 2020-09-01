DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

CPM leader attacked, arm fractured

Sep 1, 2020, 09:01 am IST

A CPM leader was attacked by Trinamul Congress activists in West Bengal. Mahadeb Bhunia , CPM area committee secretary of East Midnapore’s Mohammedpur was attacked and beaten up by TMC activists in Nandigram. The CPM leader was attacked during a event to observe the martyrdom of those killed by the police during the 1959 Food Movement in Bengal.

As per CPM, Mahadeb Bhunia was addressing a gathering of 20 persons at a private space after offering tribute at a martyrs’ column when a group of 50 party workers allegedly from Trinamul stormed the venue and attacked him.

Trinamul block president Meghnad Pal denied the allegations.

