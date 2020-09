A moderate earthquake was reported. An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul in Manipur. The National Center for Seismology informed that the earthquake struck Ukhrul in Manipur on Tuesday early morning at 2.39 am.

The epicentre of the quake was 55 km east of Ukhrul.

The Earthquake was registered 5.1 in Richter Scale. No immediate news of casualty or damage were reported.