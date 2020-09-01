“I was pressured to file a false FIR” ; Woman who created a hussle after presumed to be gang raped by at least 143 men has now taken a U-turn.

Hyderabad:The woman who created a hassle after pursuing that she was gang raped by at least 143 men has now taken a U-turn. The 25-year-old woman has said that she was compelled to file a partially false FIR.During a press meet, the woman said clarified that she filed the complaint under threat and that only a part of the complaint was true.According to a report, the woman said she was physically harassed and threatened by one businessman to file the complaint against a number of people.

“I had told him that those people who exploited and misbehaved with me should face police cases. But the businessman threatened and tortured me to frame innocent people. He even threatened my family members,” the report quoted the complainant as saying.

The woman, who claimed to be a divorcee, had filed a 42-page FIR against 143 people at Panjagutta police station. The accused were from various walks of life and were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and SC and ST. Later, the case was transferred to the Central Crime Station police.CCS ACP Sridevi, who is investigating the case said, “The police will record the statement of the woman and based on that a probe will be conducted.”