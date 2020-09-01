Online darshan of the shrine arranged at Badrinath dham during COVID-19!!!

Online darshan started at shrines in Uttarakand for pilgrims to avoid overcrowding at the sacred temples because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

CDMB authorities will allow online darshan in the shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri to keep the viral infection under control. The cameras and other equipment are being installed by a telecom company for free of cost. After the work is completed, images and videos of the four shrines would be live-streamed on several websites.

The online darshan initiative would be reviewed after the viral outbreak subsides. The CDMB authorities said 10,899 and 6,491 devotees visited Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines, respectively, until August 30. Badrinath and Kedarnath portals were opened for the public on May 15 and April 29, respectively.