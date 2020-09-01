State government announces its decision on re-opening schools

The state government has announced its decision on re-opening of schools. The Rajasthan government has announced this as per the guidelines issued by union government.

As per the announcement, schools, colleges and coaching classes will stay shut till September 30. The guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government mentioned that 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff can go to school for the purpose of online teaching and related works from September 21. This will be done in accordance with the guidelines, which will be issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Class 9-12 students have been allowed to visit schools in areas outside containment zones for taking help from teachers after September 21. However, no such relaxation will be allowed in containment zones.