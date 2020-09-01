Tesla’s stock split makes Elon Musk richer than Zuckerberg… Know more!!!

Elon Musk rose in the list of the world’s richest people, pushing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg behind, with a net worth of $115 billion.

Musk’s increase in wealth was initiated by Tesla’s 12% stock gain that happened Monday after Tesla’s 5-1 stock split. This makes the Tesla CEO the third-richest person in the world. He is now only poorer than Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

The world’s top five billionaires are: Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Bernard Arnault.

Tesla didn’t give many specific details about what it plans to do with the money from the stock sales, simply saying in its SEC filing that it intends to use the proceeds “to further strengthen our balance sheet, as well as for general corporate purposes”.