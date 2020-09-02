12000 More tech professionals to be hired by Infosys by 2022…

IT services giant, Infosys, will hire 12,000 more American workers by 2022 as a part of the firm’s commitment to create 25,000 employment opportunities in the US in next five years.

The company said that it will target experienced technology professionals as well as recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges to create the best workforce for the future.

In 2017, Infosys committed to hiring 10,000 American workers over two years and has exceeded that goal by creating 13,000 jobs in the U.S. to date. The Bengaluru headquartered IT firm has over the past three years launched six Technology and Innovation Centers in the U.S. across Indiana, North Carolina, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Texas, and Arizona.