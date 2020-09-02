Date of re-opening of courts announced

The date of re-opening of courts were announced. As per the announcement, the Calcutta High Court and 206 subordinate courts in West Bengal will return to normal activities from September 8. The announcement was made by Rai Chattopadhyay, the registrar general of the Calcutta high court. The courts are re-opening after a gap of five months.

The announcement was made after Chief Justice T.B.N Radhakrishnan approved the proposal by judges’ committee. The committee had been tasked to recommend to the high court administration the actions required in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.