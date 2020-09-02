‘Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket’: Raveena Tandon’s reply to Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon had responded to the allegation raised by national award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut that 99% of people in the film industry engage in the use of drugs. Raveena said that a few bad apples cannot spoil a basket full of apples.

“Globally,99 % of judges,politicians,babus,officials,cops are corrupt.This statement cannot be a generic description for all.People are intelligent.They can differentiate between good/ bad.Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket.Likewise our industry also has the good and the bad,” Raveena wrote.

Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana alleged drugs nexus and claimed that 99% of people in the industry are drug users. She alleged that a ‘character actor’ spiked her drink and took advantage of her during her early days in the film industry.

Kangana also claimed that another ‘top star’ was a drug user and even had to be hospitalised a few years ago due to an overdose.