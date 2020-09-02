Modi-made disasters makes india wobble like a spin top ; Rahul Gandhi attacks on PM!!!

New Delhi ; “India is reeling under Modi-made disasters such as Historic GDP reduction,Highest Unemployment, GST dues , Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths,External aggression at our borders,”.Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday verbally attacked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi has been attacking the government over the present state of economy, alleging that its “ruining” started with demonetisation, which was followed by a series of “erroneous” policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.India’s GDP shrank by the steepest percentage ever—23.9%—in the April-June period as the coronavirus pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown battered an already slowing economy, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSP).

Rahul Gandhi, released the first part of his series of videos on the state of economy, alleging that the BJP government has destroyed it by repeatedly assaulting the informal sector.“There is an attempt to turn you into a slave,” he had said in the 3.38-minute video.Prior to Gandhi’s fresh series on economy, he had released a five-part series on Chinese incursions in Ladakh.