Mumbai conducts silent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations because of COVID-19 pandemic…

Processions in Mumbai during the first day of the Ganesh idol immersions for Ganeshotsav were quieter this year than the noise levels measured during the entire festival last year. No processions, no firecrackers and minimal crowd at Mumbai beaches. This year, the Ganeshotsav in Mumbai passed by quietly and left devotees sad and dejected.

Last year, the highest noise levels were recorded only during the last day at 121.3 dB. The highest noise level over the past 17 years was recorded during Ganeshotsav 2015 at 123.7 dB followed by 123.2 dB recorded in the year 2013. According to the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, residential areas should have a maximum noise level of 55 decibels (dB) in the day and 45dB during night.

On Sunday, the city saw a total of 40,823 idol immersions – 39,845 households and 978 public – of which 22,859 idols were immersed across artificial immersion sites – 22,149 households and 710 public, respectively.