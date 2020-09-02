Plasma for two COVID-19 patients airlifted from Bengaluru….

Two Covid-19 patients in Srinagar received plasma from a private hospital’s plasma bank in Bengaluru. The blood units were airlifted from here at 5 am and reached Srinagar in the afternoon via Delhi.

The plasma units were transported on IndiGo CarGo from Bengaluru to Srinagar via connecting flights. The plasma was first flown from Bengaluru to Delhi followed by the connecting flight from Delhi to Srinagar. The plasma sustained a transit period of over eight hours. Recently, the US FDA authorised the use of plasma therapy in moderate, severe and critically ill Covid patients that can yield results of upto 100%, 80% and 60% respectively. Earlier intervention with plasma therapy in patients would be ideal to save more lives.

The plasm was for one female Covid patient aged 61 is in Chest Diseases Hospital, the other male Covid patient is 62 and is in Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, both in Srinagar.