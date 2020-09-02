Tata Nexon’s new varient launched in India… Know more!!!

New Delhi: Tata Motors launched the new XM(S) variant of the Tata Nexon in India. It offered the XM (S) variant with an Electric Sunroof at a starting price of Rs 8.36 lakh.

The Nexon XM(S) variant comes with a number of features like Automatic Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wipers and Steering Mounted Controls. The variant also retains the existing features of the Nexon XM, such as the Electronic Stability Program, LED DRLs with Projector Headlamps, Driver and Co-Driver Airbags, Hill Hold Control, ConnectNext Infotainment System by Harman and Multi- Drive Modes.

Nexon will come with two transmission options—Manual and AMT, available in both petrol and diesel .The Nexon XM (S) Manual Petrol is priced at Rs 8.36 lakh while the diesel is available at Rs 9.70 lakh. Nexon XMA (S) AMT Petrol is priced at Rs 8.96 lakh while the Diesel version is priced at Rs 10.30 lakh.