Two Roommates were ‘stabbed to death’ by their third roommate after an argument over the payment of rent!!!

New Delhi ; Two men were stabbed to death by their third roommate in west Delhi after an argument over payment of rent.Police said the third man, who shared the room with the deceased men, had refused to pay rent because he had gone to his hometown for four months during the lockdown. Police said the suspect was arrested from his hometown.

According to the police, a call was received at Khyala police station around 7.30pm stating that two men had been stabbed and were lying in their room in D block. The men was identified as Mohammad Ajam, 45 and Amir Hasan, 46, both were vegetable vendors.

“A police team reached the spot found the two men lying in a pool of blood. They were shifted to a hospital where they were pronounced dead and the bodies sent for post-mortem examination. The duo had been stabbed multiple times. A case of murder was registered and a forensics team was called to inspect the scene of crime ,” said a senior police officer.The officer said the incident revealed after one of Amir’s friend called him but the call went unanswered. When he couldn’t reach Aamir despite multiple calls, he visited his room and found the door unlocked. When he entered, he found both Aamir and Aazam lying in a pool of blood and alerted the neighbours, who informed the police.

“Locals told us that Sakir had left for his hometown four months ago and had returned a fortnight ago. After his return, Amir and Ajam asked him to pay rent for four months, to which Sakir refused. This led to an argument,” the officer said.CP (west) Deepak Purohit said teams were then sent to Saakir’s hometown and he was captured from there.