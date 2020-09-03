Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover clarifying about their pregnancy rumors…

‘It’s irritating. Every time I gain weight, they make me pregnant’. Bipasha commented over their most irritating rumor of all time. She was married to Karan Singh Grover, a television actor, in 2016. Bipasha and Karan acted in the film “Alone” and fell in love during the filming and got married.

They both appeared together in the web series “Dangerous” recently. They have been rumored so many times about their pregnancy. Bipasha’s husband Karan ridiculed while discussing about this in an entertainment portal that: – “I always say I am pregnant but no one believes me.”

Bipasha detailed while speaking in another media portal about their decision: – “Let’s see. Things will happen the way God wants them to. And even if we do not have a child of our own, it is fine. There are many children in this country; we can take care of them as well. We are fortunate, but there are so many children who do not get even the basic facilities. It is also our responsibility to look after those children. So let’s see what happens in the future.”