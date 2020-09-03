House collapsed due to rain at UP: Mother and child dies…

Uttar Pradesh: A woman and her daughter were killed in a house collapse in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district due to heavy rain on Wednesday night. Two have been identified as Sarita, 27, and her 5-year-old daughter Suhani.

Two other children were also injured in the incident. They have been taken to the local government health care centre. Several places in eastern Uttar Pradesh have been getting heavy rainfall on and off for the past few days and both the Ganga and the Yamuna are at stake.

Today, the low-lying areas in Prayagraj faced a flood situation due to rise in the water level of the Ganga. The ghats on the banks of the river in Varanasi have been submerged, causing floods in many districts. Water has entered the houses of people living near the banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj. Stagnant rain water is also causing problems for the people.