Mahindra launches XUV500 automatic BS6 edition : Price and Features

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the BS6 XUV500 AT for starting price of Rs 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The BS6 Mahindra XUV500 was introduced in India in April 2020 with a manual gearbox only. Now that there is an automatic transmission on offer, the popular SUV is expected to have more takers.

Powering the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 is a 2.2-litre, mHawk155, turbocharged diesel engine that delivers maximum power of 155hp and peak torque of 360Nm. The transmission options now include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic, with both sending power to the front wheels. The SUV is 4,585mm long, 1,890mm wide and 1,785mm high. The wheelbase measures 2,700mm. The tank can hold 70 litres of fuel.

The BS6 Mahindra XUV500 is available in four variants — W5, W7, W9 and W11(O). Other than the entry-level W5, all the trims now have an automatic option. Below are the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 prices (ex-showroom, Pune).

The BS6 Mahindra XUV500 AT range starts at ? 16.07 lakh for the W7 variant, followed by the W9 variant priced at ? 17.78 lakh, while the range-topping W11 (O) variant is priced at ? 19.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Compared to the manual, the automatic versions command a premium by up to ? 1.23 lakh, depending on the variant. The XUV500 automatic was discontinued in April this year with the transition to the BS6 norms but makes a comeback with the same 6-speed torque convertor.