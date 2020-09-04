Blinded by faith!!! Man beheads wife to please deity; buries the body in the puja room…

A 50-year-old man beheaded his wife to please a deity and buried the body in his house in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district. The incident of human sacrifice took place in Basauda village, located about 25 km from the district headquarters.

After murdering the woman, the accused buried her head and torso separately in the puja room of his home. After committing the hidious crime, the 50-year-old man fled from the spot. The accused’s two sons woke up and were shocked to find their mother dead. The two brothers then informed the police and a team reached the spot. The police arrested the culprit.

The accused killed his wife to please some deity. He also killed a goat some days ago and buried the carcass in the puja room to appease the deity.